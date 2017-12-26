Lance Armstrong weighs in on doping documentary Icarus: 'Incredible work'

If there’s anyone who we’d be curious to know what they thought of doping documentary Icarus, it’s Lance Armstrong.

The movie, directed by filmmaker and amateur cyclist Bryan Fogel, began as first-person investigation into the use of performance-enhancing drugs in sports but eventually stumbled onto Russia’s extensive state-sanctioned doping program, which recently got the country banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Armstrong is well-versed in the ins and outs of PEDs, having been banned from sanctioned Olympic sports for life due to long-term doping offenses that also voided his seven Tour de France victories.

As a result, many have wondered if he watched Icarus and what he thought of it. Armstrong revealed Tuesday on Twitter that he has seen the documentary, and he shared his reaction. “After being asked roughly a 1000 times if I’ve seen @IcarusNetflix yet, I finally sat down to check it out,” he wrote. “Holy hell. It’s hard to imagine that I could be blown away by much that realm but I was. Incredible work @bryanfogel.”

Icarus is currently up for Oscar consideration, but impressing a man who was once called the ringleader of “the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen” should also rank high on Fogel’s list of accomplishments.