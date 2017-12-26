Frank Ocean reacts to the dad in Call Me by Your Name

The father in Call Me By Your Name touched audiences with his wisdom, and it seems Frank Ocean could feel the love.

“Michael Stuhlbarg is my new dad now and that’s that,” wrote Ocean on Tumblr, as Vulture’s Kyle Buchanan pointed out Monday.

Though Stuhlbarg, 49, is having a big moment in theaters — the actor also appears in The Shape of Water and The Post — it’s his role as father to Timothée Chalamet’s Elio that is earning him Oscar buzz for best supporting actor. At a pivotal point in the Luca Guadagnino-directed film, based on André Aciman’s 2007 novel, Stuhlbarg’s character gives a moving speech to Elio, who has fallen in love with Armie Hammer’s Oliver.

Ocean, 30, came out about his sexuality on Tumblr in 2012, reflecting on how he had fallen in love with a man. “I feel like a free man,” he penned in part.

In the wake of the mass shooting at gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando in June 2016, Ocean shared a personal note that described how his father used a slur to describe a transgender waitress when Ocean was a little boy. “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f—– as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” he wrote. “That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t. Many hate us and wish we didn’t exist.”