Jordan Peele explains why Get Out works as a Christmas movie

There are your old-school Christmas cinematic classics — It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, and so on — and then there are the more modern entries into the genre like Love Actually, Elf, Home Alone, and, yes, even Die Hard. According to Jordan Peele, his smash hit Get Out could be another fitting movie to watch during this festive season.

When a Twitter user asked Peele on Sunday if Get Out is a Christmas movie, the director responded that you could see it that way — for one thing, it has a man with a white beard, and there’s also a guy named Chris going down a dark hole.

See his full explanation below:

Let’s see… there’s a man with a white beard, multiple deer, a fire place, a bunch of snowflakes, and a guy named Chris goes down a dark hole! I’d say go for it! https://t.co/HjjDIE6Hzn — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) December 25, 2017

Get Out premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January before arriving in theaters a month later. Since then, it’s become a major awards contender, and is currently in contention for both Golden Globe and SAG awards at their respective ceremonies next month.

“The movie was always about filling this void in the conversation,” Peele, one of EW’s Entertainers of the Year for 2017, said of Get Out in a recent interview. “I felt like the way we talk about race was and still is broken, but if this movie could help generate constructive discussion that involved new ideas, that would be the coolest thing.”