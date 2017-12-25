Black Panther unleashes new TV spot on Christmas Day

Marvel has a holiday gift for all the fans eagerly awaiting the release of Black Panther.

A new TV spot debuted on Christmas Day, giving the latest glimpse at Ryan Coogler’s upcoming film starring Chadwick Boseman as the Wakandan king T’Challa alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, and more.

The 30-second clip is packed with action scenes, while a series of title cards promise, “A king will rise.”

Black Panther, directed by Coogler and also starring Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, and Forest Whitaker, arrives in theaters on Feb. 16. Watch the new TV spot above.