Star Wars: The Last Jedi ruling holiday box office, Jumanji No. 2

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still the biggest box office draw in the galaxy. Disney and Lucasfilm’s space-fantasy sequel is poised to gross an estimated $100.7 million from 4,232 theaters in the U.S. and Canada over the long holiday weekend (Friday-Monday), holding off newcomers including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Pitch Perfect 3, and The Greatest Showman.

After notching the No. 2 domestic debut of all time last week, The Last Jedi is now looking at a domestic total of about $397.3 million through Christmas Day. Of that figure, $68.5 million comes from this weekend’s Friday-Sunday frame, which represents a steep (but bearable) drop-off of 69 percent from last week. The film is also on track to add about $75.1 million from foreign markets through Sunday, bringing its worldwide total to a whopping $745.4 million after 10 days in theaters.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson (Looper, Brick), The Last Jedi received excellent reviews from critics and an A CinemaScore from moviegoers (though it has polarized some Star Wars diehards). The film, which carries on the saga of intergalactic intrigue, features original Star Wars cast members Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher, as well as new-school stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Frank Masi/Sony

Sony’s Jumanji reboot is making a strong showing in second place, earning an estimated $47.5 million over the long weekend, or $34 million Friday-Sunday. That’s after taking in combined $16.6 million Wednesday and Thursday, its first two days of release.

Arriving 22 years after its predecessor, Welcome to the Jungle has garnered generally positive reviews and a decent A-minus CinemaScore. The Jake Kasdan-directed film updates the story of a magical board game come to life and stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart.

Universal’s a cappella comedy Pitch Perfect 3 is also hitting the right notes, bowing to about $27 million through Christmas, or $20.5 million Friday-Sunday. Although movie critics have not been kind to the threequel, moviegoers gave it an A-minus CinemaScore.

Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Hailee Steinfeld, and Anna Camp star in Pitch Perfect 3, which finds the Barden Bellas reuniting for a USO tour of Europe.

Quantrell D. Colbert/Universal Studios

Rounding out the top five are Fox’s Hugh Jackman-starring musical The Greatest Showman, which opened Wednesday and is on track for a so-so four-day weekend of about $13.6 million, and the same studio’s animated movie Ferdinand, which opened last week and will add about $9.2 million through Christmas.

Further down the list, Paramount and Alexander Payne’s shrinking satire Downsizing is poised for a soft $6.2 million four-day opening (good for No. 7), and Warner Bros’. new parental comedy Father Figures is on track for about $4.8 million (putting it in ninth place).

In limited release, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed journalism drama The Post (another Fox release) is set to take in about $720,000 in nine theaters through Monday, or $495,000 through Sunday. The latter figure works out to a robust per-theater average of $55,000.

According to ComScore, overall box office is down 2.6 percent year-to-date. Check out the Dec. 22-24 figures below.

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi — $68.5 million ($100.7 million four-day)

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — $34 million ($47.5 million four-day)

3. Pitch Perfect 3 — $20.5 million ($27 million four-day)

4. The Greatest Showman — $8.6 million ($13.6 million four-day)

5. Ferdinand — $7.1 million ($9.2 million four-day)

6. Coco — $5.2 million ($7.4 million four-day)

7. Downsizing — $4.6 million ($6.2 million four-day)

8. Darkest Hour — $4.1 million ($5.9 million four-day)

9. Father Figures — $3.2 million ($4.8 million four-day)

10. The Shape of Water — $3.1 million ($4.3 million four-day)