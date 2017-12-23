“These movies are engineered to be watched over and over again…”

So says The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson. Star Wars fans are committed to analyzing every frame of the movies, and that devotion to the galaxy far, far away just keeps getting faster and more intense.

For those watching The Last Jedi for a second, third or fourth time, there are still new things to discover, new references to unearth, new mysteries to consider.

Below, EW offers our own version of a post-screening Q&A with writer-director Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill that is aimed at answering some of the enduring questions fans may have.

If you’ve seen the movie, enjoy. If you haven’t seen it yet, beware: spoilers ahead…

“I was terrified. It was a growing sense of dread when I realized this was going to make sense in that chapter,” Johnson says.

“There’s always, in these movies, a question of ‘a certain point of view,’” Johnson said…

“Luke is not the sharpest tool in the box,” Hamill said. “Things are right in front of him, and he doesn’t get it.” Fortunately, some lessons from the past still matter.

“It would be something in these final moments to show that she’s not done with the fight,” Johnson said.

The filmmaker said he wanted to ensure “that all bets are off going into the next one.”

Her fate may not be as definite as it appears. At least according to the director … and actress Gwendoline Christie.

It’s all about Luke Skywalker, the filmmaker says.

What was the whispering sound around the ancient Jedi tree? What role did Joseph Gordon-Levitt play? And what about this fake Carrie Fisher spotted on set?