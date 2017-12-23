“These movies are engineered to be watched over and over again…”
So says The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson. Star Wars fans are committed to analyzing every frame of the movies, and that devotion to the galaxy far, far away just keeps getting faster and more intense.
For those watching The Last Jedi for a second, third or fourth time, there are still new things to discover, new references to unearth, new mysteries to consider.
Below, EW offers our own version of a post-screening Q&A with writer-director Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill that is aimed at answering some of the enduring questions fans may have.
If you’ve seen the movie, enjoy. If you haven’t seen it yet, beware: spoilers ahead…
Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill discuss Luke Skywalker’s destiny
“I was terrified. It was a growing sense of dread when I realized this was going to make sense in that chapter,” Johnson says.
Did Rey learn the truth about her family?
“There’s always, in these movies, a question of ‘a certain point of view,’” Johnson said…
How Yoda’s old-school wisdom influenced a twist in The Last Jedi
“Luke is not the sharpest tool in the box,” Hamill said. “Things are right in front of him, and he doesn’t get it.” Fortunately, some lessons from the past still matter.
Why Carrie Fisher revealed breathtaking new strengths in Leia
“It would be something in these final moments to show that she’s not done with the fight,” Johnson said.
Rian Johnson on Snoke’s backstory and startling turn
The filmmaker said he wanted to ensure “that all bets are off going into the next one.”
Will we see Captain Phasma again?
Her fate may not be as definite as it appears. At least according to the director … and actress Gwendoline Christie.
That ending means more than you realize
It’s all about Luke Skywalker, the filmmaker says.
Mark Hamill plays a secret second role — and other Easter eggs
What was the whispering sound around the ancient Jedi tree? What role did Joseph Gordon-Levitt play? And what about this fake Carrie Fisher spotted on set?
