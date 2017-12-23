Blade Runner 2049 VFX reel breaks down the stunning sci-fi world

Despite positive reviews, director Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 didn’t strike a chord at the box office. But neither did the original Blade Runner, and that went on to become a sci-fi classic. With cinematography from the great Roger Deakins, the film offers a stunning dystopian world. And, thanks to visual effects company Rodeo FX, we have a new behind-the-scenes look at how it was realized for the screen.

Rodeo FX worked with Villeneuve on Enemy, Arrival, and the Quebec film Incendies. The company also worked on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Justice League, and Thor: Ragnarok.

For the new Blade Runner, Rodeo contributed 75 VFX shots, including landscape shots and internal settings.

Premiering in October, Blade Runner 2049 starred Ryan Gosling as LAPD officer K, who goes in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) when he learns a secret that could potentially cripple what’s left of society. Villeneuve also brought a richer mythology to the universe when he tapped some of his filmmaker friends to create shorts to help fill in the gap between the first film and the sequel.

Earlier this week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed that Blade Runner 2049 is one of 10 films still in contention for the best visual effects Oscars race, which also includes The Last Jedi, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Dunkirk.

The official list of Oscar nominees will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 13.