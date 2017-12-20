Star Wars fan creates out-of-this-world Christmas light show

Software engineer Matt Johnson created a Star Wars light show to end all Star Wars light shows. It might as well be called Star Wars: The Last Light Show!

Timed to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Johnson and his family put on a Christmas display complete with enough lightbulbs to pierce the Dark Side (just under 15,000 to be precise), an EDM remix of John Williams’ “Imperial March” theme by Celldweller, a video reel, and a nearly 7-foot-tall Darth Vader mannequin.

While it’s a Star Wars extravaganza that would make any fan drool, this is a common occurrence for Johnson. After he and his family were featured on season 2 of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight in 2013, Johnson turned these light shows into an annual affair through his company Living Light Shows, which now manufactures and sells product designs and offers consulting to companies.

Johnson tells EW he’s already thinking of ideas for next year, since these light shows take so long to execute. For his Star Wars creation, it took eight months to produce the products, about the same time span to program the show, and five weeks to install everything. He describes his style as “very upbeat” and nontraditional.

Bystanders can go see the new display between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Dignowity Park in downtown San Antonio, Texas. The show runs till New Years.