Christian Bale: 'Our culture will be so much richer' when it's not just 'white dudes' in charge

Christian Bale is hopeful for a time when it’s no longer just “white dudes who are running things.”

Earlier this week, the Oscar-winner stopped by the AOL Build series to promote his upcoming film Hostiles, alongside costars Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi. The discussion of the opposing sides featured in the Western led Bale into a more current take on the political and Hollywood landscape.

“Since November, people try and put it into a red state, blue state thing, and I think that’s really the wrong message and I think it’s really disingenuous as well,” he shared. “Our culture will be so much richer the day that we stop saying, ‘Hey, it’s all white dudes who are running things.’ Whether that be Hollywood, whether that be Washington. We’re going to get, in Hollywood, so much better films and so much more interesting stories being told and America will become the America that the rest of the world sees it as, that makes it unique… that we recognize makes this such a beautiful, brilliant country and not to ruin that.”

The English actor continued, “It’s the reason I moved here, it’s the reason my kids have American accents. It’s because it is that, it’s a country of inclusion and invitation.”

Hostiles is set for release on Dec. 22.