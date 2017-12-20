A star will be born a little later than previously scheduled.

Warner Bros. announced Tuesday that the theatrical release of Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star is Born has been pushed back to Oct. 5, 2018. The move puts the film back in the midst of awards season, after previously being nudged forward from Sept. 28, 2018, to May 18, 2018.

In the most recent telling of the often-remade 1937 film, Cooper stars as Jackson Maine, a fading musician who takes a talented unknown named Ally (Lady Gaga, credited by her real name, Stefani Germanotta) under his wing.

“[We’re asking]: What happens when you’re 30 and you [realize] you might not make it?,” Cooper recently told EW of the film. “And what happens when the idea that maybe you’re not going to make it creeps into your artistic brain, but then you meet somebody who inspires you to run away from that idea and embrace what it is that moves you [creatively].”

On its new date, A Star Is Born is slated to open opposite Fox’s thriller Bad Times at the El Royale and Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Venom.