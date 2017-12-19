Rogue One secretly set up key Star Wars: The Last Jedi plot point

Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers lie ahead. Need we say more?

Because The Last Jedi is a Star Wars film with a rabid fanbase, audiences are dissecting the Rian Johnson-directed installment for Easter eggs, clues to explain the larger canon, and (for better or worse) plot holes. One such topic of discussion has been hyperspace tracking, a feat once thought impossible to achieve but was readily available for the First Order in pursuing the Resistance. It also happens to be a major plot point. As it turns out, there was one line in Rogue One that proved this technology has been in the pipeline for quite some time.

A laser-focused Star Wars fan pointed out the revelation: when Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) is looking for the Death Star blueprints on the planet Scarif, she finds a file for hyperspace tracking. And just like that, we have an explanation for what became the bane of the Resistance in The Last Jedi.

Essentially, it was impossible for anyone to track a ship that jumped into hyperspace, but the Empire had been working on the technology years prior to The Last Jedi. It seems it lived on with the First Order and became a reality.

Here’s Pablo Hidalgo, a Lucasfilm creative executive, responding to the Easter egg: “Ah-yup.”

Hidalgo also explained that hyperspace tracking came from the Tarkin Initiative, a secret Imperial think tank. “Unsolicited pro tip,” he tweeted. “If something doesn’t seem, on the surface, to move the plot forward, try looking at what it might be doing to character.”

Unsolicited pro tip: If something doesn't seem, on the surface, to move the plot forward, try looking at what it might be doing to character. (e.g.., Luke rushes off to save his friends in ESB only to need rescuing himself and thus further endangering his friends). — Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) December 18, 2017

Fans are still torn by The Last Jedi, which continued the story of Daisy Ridley’s Rey, John Boyega’s Finn, Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, and Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron. Some have already started a petition to remove the film from Star Wars canon. Critics, however, largely praised Episode VIII as the best Star Wars film since The Empire Strikes Back.

Plus, it’s doing pretty well at the box office.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is playing now in theaters for anyone wanting to find even more Easter eggs everyone else might’ve missed.