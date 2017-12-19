Watch the magical first trailer for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Just in time for the holidays, Disney has released the first trailer for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, a new adaptation of the Christmas classic directed by Lasse Hällstrom (Chocolat).

The film draws from both E.T.A. Hoffmann’s original 1816 German fairytale “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet, as Clara (Interstellar’s Mackenzie Foy) finds herself transported to a parallel world while following a golden thread that’s supposed to lead her to a precious key that’s gone missing. In this world, Clara meets a soldier named Philip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), and the two travel across the Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, and Land of Sweets — where Clara meets Keira Knightley’s Sugar Plum Fairy. Together, Clara and Philip must also face the dangers of the Fourth Realm, where Helen Mirren’s Mother Ginger rules. The film also stars Morgan Freeman as Clara’s godfather Drosselmeyer, and includes a ballet featuring Misty Copeland.

“It’s Christmas Eve — a time of mystery, expectations. Who knows what might happen?” teases Freeman’s character in the new trailer.

We’ll find out when The Nutcracker and the Four Realms hits theaters on Nov. 2, 2018. To see EW’s first-look photos from the film, head here.