Meryl Streep targeted by posters claiming 'she knew' about Harvey Weinstein

Posters featuring a photograph of Meryl Streep next to Harvey Weinstein with the phrase “She Knew” written across the actress’s eyes popped up around Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Streep has denied that she was aware of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct over the years. “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported,” said Streep in a statement shortly after the Weinstein news broke in October. “The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

The actress continued, “One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.

“I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.”

Social media users posted photos of the posters, which were spotted near Streep’s home, outside the SAG-AFTRA building and across from the 20th Century Fox studio lot in Century City, among other places throughout the city.

It remains unclear who put up the posters. Controversial alt-right personality Mike Cernovich posted a statement from the “artists” saying the poster called out “Hollywood hypocrisy.” In the past, the politically outspoken actress has been targeted for criticism by alt-right groups and even President Donald Trump.

The sightings come in the wake of a social media spat between the Oscar winner and Rose McGowan over Streep’s reaction to the Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations.

On Saturday, McGowan, who claims Weinstein assaulted her in the past, called out Streep on Twitter, slamming her for continuing to work with the disgraced producer for years despite his bad reputation.

“It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others,” Streep said in a statement Monday.

In McGowan’s tweet, which has since been deleted, she wrote, “Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @goldenglobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real chance. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.” (McGowan has since apologized for suggesting the women wear Marchesa dresses, tweeting that the comment “was beneath” her.)

In her statement, Streep continued to deny she knew about Weinstein’s alleged crimes, writing, “I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.”

Streep is currently nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in The Post, which hits theaters Dec. 22.

Over 60 women have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual assault and misconduct since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October. McGowan was one of the first women to come forward — accusing the producer of rape.

Streep was nominated for an Academy Award for her turn in 2013’s August: Osage County, which Weinstein executive produced. She won an Academy Award for 2012’s Weinstein Company release, The Iron Lady. At the 2012 Golden Globes, upon accepting the award for Best Actress (Drama) for her performance in The Iron Lady, Streep said: “I just want to thank my agent and God Harvey Weinstein.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Weinstein’s attorneys have denied any allegations of sexual assault.

“Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct,” his lawyers said. “There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.

“Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein’s behavior, he remains deeply apologetic.”

This story originally appeared on PEOPLE.