The I, Tonya bird squawks on Allison Janney's on-set behavior: 'DIVA!'

They say some Hollywood legends are made, while others are born. In the case of I, Tonya‘s real breakout star, however, they’re hatched.

When the rollicking (and gloriously embellished) Tonya Harding biopic debuted in September on the fall festival circuit, all eyes were trained on Margot Robbie’s leading performance. As expected, she got the kind of reviews that catapult a rising thespian into the Oscar race — but no one expected her feathered costar, a peppy parakeet named Little Man, to steal the show; alas, here we are three months later, basking in the rise of an avian actor who captured our hearts (and the bottom half of his scene partner’s earlobe) while perched lovingly atop Allison Janney’s shoulder for most of the movie. How many leading men can say that?

I, Tonya is in theaters now. Read on for EW’s full interview with Little Man, during which he squawks on Janney’s on-set behavior (hint: she’s a “DIVA!”), working with director Craig Gillespie, and trying to make it as an actor living in Tweety Bird’s shadow.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Little Man, thank you so much for agreeing to interview with us in the thick of awards season. How did you come to this project that’s generating such huge buzz in the run-up to the Oscars? What was the audition process like?

LITTLE MAN: It was a cattle call, so to speak. Birds who couldn’t even perch showed up: Turkeys, a penguin, etc. I mean, it’s like, did you read the script? They put us through it, I’m not gonna lie. We had to cheep and coo and chirp and tweet. Fortunately, I’m known for my peep and I think that’s what got me the job.