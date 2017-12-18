Amber Tamblyn calls out Rose McGowan for 'shaming' women who plan to wear black to Golden Globes

Amber Tamblyn is not pleased with her friend Rose McGowan‘s decision to speak out against Hollywood actresses who plan to wear black to the Golden Globes in protest of sexual harassment.

On Sunday, Tamblyn accused McGowan of “shaming” and “taunting” the women, writing “This is beneath you, Rose” on Twitter.

“Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change,” she tweeted. “Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose.”

THREAD: Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change. Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

She continued: “You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You may take below the belt shots at us but we will not take them at you in return.”

Writing that the black dresses represents the darkness sexual assualt victims feel, Tamblyn concluded, “We stand together in this fight, shoulder to shoulder, weapon to weapon, woman to woman (and man), body to burned body. And our arms are open. And our hearts two fold. And our fire will be a universal scorch.”

And we stand together in this fight, shoulder to shoulder, weapon to weapon, woman to woman (and man), body to burned body. And our arms are open. And our hearts two fold. And our fire will be a universal scorch. Heed the mantra: #ChangeIsComing — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

Tamblyn’s tweet comes one day after McGowan, 44, spoke out against the “silent protest,” criticizing women said to be taking part, who had worked with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein in the past — calling out Meryl Streep in particular.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to Weinstein.

“YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” McGowan continued. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” she added, referencing Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman’s fashion line.

After Tamblyn’s initial tweet, McGowan’s Charmed costar Holly Marie Combs criticized the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress for publicly addressing the issue rather than calling McGowan privately.

“You just did to @rosemcgowan what you claim you don’t support her doing to others. Every activist for every cause the world over has different methods but share a common and more important message that should remain the same,” Combs tweeted. “And undiluted above all else.”

Writing that she did, in fact, speak to McGowan about the issue, Tamblyn replied: “Her statement was public and hurtful to some women so a public response was earned. I spoke to her at length today, she knows how I feel. I love Rose fiercely, that will never change. To be critical of an action is not to condemn the person behind it. There’s your common message.”

Over 50 women have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual assault and misconduct since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October. McGowan was one of the first women to come forward — accusing the producer of rape.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Weinstein’s attorneys have denied any allegations of sexual assault.

“Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct,” his lawyers said. “There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.

“Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein’s behavior, he remains deeply apologetic.”