The Last Jedi spoiler talk: Carrie Fisher's breathtakingly powerful scene as Leia

She may be gone, but in her final performance in a Star Wars film, Carrie Fisher reminds everyone why Leia Organa became an heroic icon in our world as well as the far-off galaxy.

At a post-screening Q&A for The Last Jedi, writer-director Rian Johnson talked about the surprising things we learned in this film about the princess-turned-general.

Some of them surprised even the character herself. Leia has been around the galaxy for a long time, but there are still new things for her to discover.

