The Last Jedi spoiler talk: Did Rey learn the truth about herself?

When The Empire Strikes Back came out, many fans left the theater wondering: Was Darth Vader telling the truth?

For any doubters, Return of the Jedi included a scene in which Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi confirm what Luke Skywalker had learned: Vader was his father.

That settled it, but fans may be emerging from The Last Jedi with a similar question: Did Rey really learn the truth about her own origins?

At a post-screening Q&A for the film Friday, writer-director Rian Johnson offers his thoughts on the matter. Spoiler Warning: Let’s talk more after the jump …