The Last Jedi spoiler talk: Did Rey learn the truth about herself?

Anthony Breznican
December 16, 2017 AT 12:30 PM EST

When The Empire Strikes Back came out, many fans left the theater wondering: Was Darth Vader telling the truth?

For any doubters, Return of the Jedi included a scene in which Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi confirm what Luke Skywalker had learned: Vader was his father.

That settled it, but fans may be emerging from The Last Jedi with a similar question: Did Rey really learn the truth about her own origins?

At a post-screening Q&A for the film Friday, writer-director Rian Johnson offers his thoughts on the matter. Spoiler Warning: Let’s talk more after the jump …

( 1 of 2 )

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now