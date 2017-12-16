Star Wars: The Last Jedi to earn more than $200 million on opening weekend

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is well on its way to become the second biggest opening day of all time, earning a whopping $104 million as of Friday, trailing behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned $119 million the same day of its opening weekend in Dec. 2015.

The latest numbers show that after its opening weekend the film, which has earned a 93 on Rotten Tomatoes, could easily earn more than $200 million for its domestic total. Beauty and the Beast currently holds the title for the biggest domestic opening of 2017, earning $174.8 million in its opening weekend.

Another big opening-day earner is Fox and Blue Sky Studios’ Ferdinand, the animated film starring John Cena, which came in second place, earning $4.5 million on Friday, and is expected to reach $15 million after three days. Disney-Pixar’s Coco is holding holds strong among the newcomers with a solid $2.1 million, three weeks after its premiere. The Disney, Pixar film is expected to reach $150 million after this weekend.