Morgan Spurlock's Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken pulled from Sundance Film Festival

Days after filmmaker Morgan Spurlock posted his essay “I am part of the problem” on Twitter, his movie Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken, has been pulled from the Sundance Film Festival.

The decision was made by Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin, the remaining partners at his production company Warrior Poets, per The Washington Post, who said in a statement that “this is not the appropriate time” for a film premiere.

Spurlock had previously announced that he would be stepping down from the company after he admitted, via his Twitter posts, to a history of sexual misconduct including a woman who allegedly accused him of rape in college.

The decision to pull the documentary from the festival came after YouTube Red said that it wouldn’t release Super Size Me 2, to which it had bought the rights for $3.5 million after the Toronto International Film Festival.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a YouTube spokesperson elaborated on the company’s decisions, saying, “We feel for all of the women impacted by the recent statements made by Morgan Spurlock.”

The documentary filmmaker has also been removed from his role as executive producer in Showtime’s documentary-series The Trade. Plus TNT stopped production of Who Rules The World, the series about “a wide range of women’s issues,” which Spurlock was producing.

In Spurlock’s lengthy admission, he disclosed infidelity and instances of referring to a female assistant as “hot pants” or “sex pants” (“I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence,” he said).

“I am part of the problem. We all are. But I am also part of the solution. By recognizing and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault,” he continued. “More than anything, I’m hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I’m not sure I deserve it, but I will work everyday to earn it back.”

Reps for Spurlock did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.