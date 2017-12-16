Ed Sheeran wrote a James Bond song three years ago that no one asked for

"With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!" – @EdSheeran on the #LateLate pic.twitter.com/MDA1GzVhmt — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 15, 2017

It’s Ed, Ed Sheeran and he has a dream: to join the 007 family. During his appearance on Ireland’s The Late Late Show, the singer said he’s had a James Bond theme song written for three years, “just in case,”

From Madonna and Tom Jones to Tina Turner and Shirley Bassey, the list of famous singers who’ve had the honor of making music for the famous secret agent is extensive and two recent singer-songwriters have won Oscars for their theme songs —Adele for “Skyfall” from the movie of the same name and Sam Smith for Spectre‘s “Writing’s on the Wall”. So it is no surprise why Sheeran would want to land the gig.

Staying on brand, the singer would not reveal the title of his Bond theme song: “I’m not going to say ’cause someone might steal it.” Sheeran did reassure the audience that the track “is good, is good.”

In August, current Bond Daniel Craig confirmed he’ll return for a fifth movie (the 25th in the franchise), which currently has a Nov. 8, 2019 release date. A director, title, and other actors have not yet been announced.