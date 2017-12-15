Jack Black is The Polka King in rollicking trailer for Netflix film

Few seem more suited to play a flamboyant bandleader running a polka Ponzi scheme than Jack Black.

As shown in The Polka King trailer, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star heads the cast of Netflix’s latest film as Jan Lewan, a Polish-born dream seeker who becomes a sensation on the Pennsylvania polka band scene when he’s caught scamming his investors.

Jenny Slate (Landline) plays Lewan’s wife, while Jacki Weaver is the fierce and comedic standout of the footage as his mother. “If you do anything to hurt this family, I will destroy you,” she exclaims.

The main cast is rounded out by Jason Schwartzman and J.B. Smoove.

Maya Forbes directed The Polka King and co-wrote the screenplay with her Infinitely Polar Bear collaborator, Wallace Wolodarsky. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January to mixed reviews; some critics called it a “half-charming feature,” an “ingratiating comedy,” and simply “disposable.”

The film will bow on Netflix on Jan. 12. Watch the trailer above.