Oscar Isaac in talks to voice Gomez in animated Addams Family movie

Oscar Isaac is about to break the internet. Again.

The fan favorite who has inspired many a Tumblr meme and devotional Twitter post is primed to make fans dreams come true. Isaac is in negotiations with MGM to voice Gomez Addams in an animated version of The Addams Family, EW has learned.

For years, many have noted Isaac’s resemblance to Raul Julia, who portrayed Gomez in two live-action Addams films in the 1990s. Casually search “Oscar Isaac AND Gomez” on any social media platform and you’ll find hundreds of posts demanding the actor portray the Addams family patriarch. There’s even a fan-made trailer on YouTube featuring Isaac in the role.

It appears the Star Wars star may make fans dreams come true, at least in animated form; no other casting have been announced. Sausage Party co-director Conrad Vernon is directing. The Addams Family characters first appeared in illustrations drawn by Charles Addams in The New Yorker; they were popularized in a 1960s television series featuring John Astin as Gomez.

Tracking Board first reported the news.