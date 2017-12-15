The Orcs from Will Smith's Netflix movie Bright invaded NYC — see the photos

In Will Smith’s upcoming Netflix fantasy film Bright, he portrays an LAPD officer partnered with an orc (Joel Edgerton), who encounter all kinds of trouble involving a magic wand.

Yesterday in NYC, however, the orcs were out and about spreading Christmas cheer and promoting the new film at many New York landmarks, including Times Square, the subway, and Madison Square Garden.

If you can’t wait for Smith’s next film, directed by David Ayer and debuting Dec. 22 on the streaming service, or you’re just in need of a little fantasy-themed holiday cheer, check out the photos below to see a group of orcs gallivanting around New York City.