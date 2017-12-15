Minnie Driver slams Matt Damon over sexual misconduct comments

Minnie Driver is not happy about Matt Damon’s controversial new interview, in which he asserted that the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations don’t all carry the same weight.

“God God, SERIOUSLY?” the actress tweeted on Friday, along with a link to the article.

Damon garnered controversy about comments he made in a preview clip of an upcoming edition of ABC’s Popcorn with Peter Travers. In the clip, Damon says, “I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it’s totally necessary.”

He added, “I do believe there’s a spectrum of behavior … There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”

Driver and Damon previously starred together in 1997’s Good Will Hunting and dated for a short time afterward. Their relationship ended awkwardly in 1998, when Damon denied he had a girlfriend while appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“It’s unfortunate that Matt went on Oprah,” Driver told the Los Angeles Times at the time. “It seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate.” Damon reportedly had no comment at the time.

Last year, Driver opened up about her own experience with sexual assault as a teen. “When I was [17], I was on vacation in Greece, and this guy, kinda elbow-grabbed me, and said ‘You’re going to dance with me,’ ” she said on Sirius XM’s StandUP! with Pete Dominick. “I said ‘no’ and I pulled my arm away from him, and he grabbed me by the back of my hair. I tried to kick him, and then he punched me.”

In his interview with Peter Travers, Damon went on to talk positively about Louis C.K., who expressed remorse after multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

“That’s the sign of somebody who — well, we can work with that,” Damon, a father of four daughters, said of Louis C.K.. “Like, when I’m raising my kids, this constant personal responsibility is as important as anything else they learn before they go off in the world. I don’t know Louis C.K.. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again,” Damon added. “You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything.”

Damon also said he doesn’t believe that Al Franken, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, belongs “in the same category” as Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

(In a statement to PEOPLE, Weinstein’s attorneys, Blair Berk and Benjamin Brafman, previously said: “Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct. There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.”)

Damon, who also spoke about the allegations against Kevin Spacey, was met with widespread criticism on social media after the clip aired. The full interview on Popcorn with Peter Travers will be available Dec. 27.