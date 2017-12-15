Carrie Fisher's dog reportedly recognized her while watching The Last Jedi

Carrie Fisher loved her dog Gary. And he knew. In fact, he still feels her presence.

Gary was taken to see a screening of The Last Jedi and recognized Carrie Fisher as General Leia, according to a tweet from an ABC reporter. As reported by Veronica Miracle, Gary watched the movie on Fisher’s former assistant’s lap and his ears perked up each time Leia appeared onscreen.

The late @carrieffisher's dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher's former assistant's lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen ❤️@starwars @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/2rCCGIi6Al — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) December 15, 2017

No, we’re not crying, we just have some Tatooine sand in our eyes. The screening was likely a highly anticipated one for the pooch, as he previously shared an Instagram photo of him watching the trailer for the film with the caption, ““Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom#garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans.”

Gary will have had the chance to see himself onscreen as well. As previously reported, an alien creature inspired by Gary appears in the film as well in honor of Carrie and her beloved pet.

Fisher died nearly a year ago on Dec. 27 and Gary is now in the care of Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd. May the Force be with you, Gary.