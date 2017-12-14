Ocean’s 8 team assembles in film's first poster

Sunglasses. Coats. And eight fabulous female stars. Warner Bros. has released the first poster for Ocean’s 8, introducing the eight master thieves as they prepare to pull off a top-secret heist.

The sequel to Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s Danny. After getting out of jail, she recruits seven other women — Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter — to help her pull off a jewelry heist at the annual Met Gala.

“It’s really fun,” Bullock told EW previously. “Imagine all eight of us crammed into a makeup trailer in the morning. You think that it would be disastrous, but it was heaven, all of us just sharing information, all of us doing three jobs with families, our other jobs, the juggling. And then we get to shoot this movie together.”

Warner Bros.

The Hunger Games’ Gary Ross is directing Ocean’s 8, which will hit theaters on June 8.