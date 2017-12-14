NASA will screen Star Wars: The Last Jedi for astronauts in space

It’s not exactly a galaxy far, far away, but the new Star Wars movie is still headed to space.

NASA will screen Star Wars: The Last Jedi for astronauts on board the International Space Station sometime after the film hits U.S. theaters. A NASA spokesperson confirmed to EW the news, which space reporter Robin Seemangal broke on Twitter, adding that an exact screening date hasn’t been set yet.

According to NASA, the crew typically receives movies as digital files, which they can then play back on a laptop or an on-board projector. This isn’t the first time astronauts have hosted movie nights in orbit: The ISS has an entire library of films on board, including Alien, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Gravity, and back in 2015, ISS crew members were even treated to an advance screening of Ridley Scott’s The Martian.

For those of us stuck on Earth, The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.