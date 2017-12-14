11 characters who are now technically Disney princesses

Disney’s over-$52 billion purchase of 20th Century Fox assets means a brand new pantheon of characters have entered the House of Mouse. That means, just like Princess Leia’s recent unofficial coronation into the line of Disney princesses, there are now at least eleven more characters who now technically stand alongside Snow White, Ariel, and Jasmine.

Anastasia, Anastasia

Take that, pedants who constantly loved reminding people that Anastasia wasn’t actually a Disney movie — savor your pedantry no longer! Anastasia was produced by Fox Animation Studios, a division of 20th Century Fox, which means the Romanov daughter who survived her family’s massacre by the Bolshevik secret police only to fall in love with a hunky, floppy-haired con artist is now a member of the Disney royal family. Sure, the real Anastasia was technically only a Grand Duchess, but that distinction hardly seems important when we can add “Journey to the Past” to all of our Disney princess medleys and count bona fide animated hunk Dimitri as a Disney prince.

The White Witch, The Chronicles of Narnia

Queen Jadis, a.k.a. The White Witch, is a member of the Char royal family, and she’s a queen, which means at one point, she was a princess. So, in addition to almost pulling off white-dreads and cooking up Turkish Delight so delightful it’s worth selling out your family, she technically qualifies. Swinton, who played Jadis in the Narnia films, was already in the Disney universe via her role in Marvel’s Doctor Strange, but now the link is twofold. Counting Evil Queens as former princesses does force us to ask whether the same is true for the Evil Queen in Snow White — but I say hey, royalty is royalty.

Chanel Oberlin, Scream Queens

Metaphorical queens still count, right? Chanel Oberlin is above the law, after all, and she has the fashion sense and air of self-importance that any good princess should have. Out of all of the “Queens” in Kappa Kappa Tau, it’s obvious the only one who could qualify for Disney princesshood is Chanel #1.

Annabeth Chase, Percy Jackson

She’s the daughter of goddess Athena, and so by Disney rules, if Hercules and Meg count, so does Annabeth.

Neytiri, Avatar

I don’t remember anything about the Avatar movie (there was something about tail sex?) but I do know that Zoe Saldana’s character, Neytiri, was the daughter of the leader of the Omaticaya Na’vi clan. I may have checked the Avatar Wikipedia page for that.

Coffee Shop Princess, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

She’s in love with the tiny boy who will become the Dayman, and she is not ashamed to sing about it. Dee’s original role, the Coffee Shop Princess, is from Always Sunny on FX, so by show-within-a-show logic, the character gets to count as a Disney princess, too.

Crown Princess Tilde of Sweden, Kingsman

Tilde was my least favorite part of the first Kingsman movie, an overly simplistic “prize” for our hero to win along with a completely cringe-y promise for anal sex if he succeeded in his mission. So even though she doesn’t sing, and even though she’s from a country that actually exists, by Disney rules (hey, Merida is from Scotland), Tilde counts as a princess.

Kim, Edward Scissorhands

I concede that she’s not royalty, and Edward isn’t either, but out of all of the Fox properties, Edward Scissorhands feels the most fairytale. He was created on top of a mountain by Vincent Price, which is just as dark as a young prince getting transformed into a buffalo monster by a vindictive enchantress, and she’s trying to escape her provincial, suburban existence — Kim is one “I want” song away from a cliché.

Ellen Ripley, Alien

I say if badass non-royal Mulan counts, Ellen Ripley should count, too.

Cornelia, Planet of the Apes

Yes, there is an “ape royal family,” and although according to the Planet of the Apes Wikia page, technically the princess is “Oaka,” who is the wife of “Bryn,” the truth is that Cornelia is the real alpha female here and matriarch of the apes.

Statue of Liberty, Planet of the Apes

All hail the queen of plot twists.