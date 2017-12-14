Angourie Rice finds her soulmate in first Every Day trailer

After her breakout role in 2016’s The Nice Guys, Angourie Rice is now leading her own YA film, Every Day, and the first trailer is here to challenge your conception of love.

Based on the best-seller of the same name by David Levithan, Every Day sees Rice as Rhiannon, a 16-year-old girl who falls in love with A, a genderless entity that wakes up every day in someone else’s body. She first meets A when they embody her boyfriend Justin (The Get Down‘s Justice Smith), and again as they pass through characters like Alexander (Bloodline’s Owen Teague), Vic (The O.A.’s Ian Alexander), and James (Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Jacob Batalon).

Feeling a connection to A unlike any she has felt before, Rhiannon learns to look beyond race, gender, and the physical body to see the soul within.

Speaking to EW in an interview, director Michael Sucsy (The Vow) said he didn’t initially see this story as an LGBTQ subject, but he knows why so many people connect with the material.

“I think that this generation is already on a journey of evolution of seeing people in non-binary ways, but I think that we still do see the world in binary ways: black, white, male, female, those kinds of identifiers,” he said. “And the world is so much more complex than that, and I don’t mean that we’re just adding categories. It’s like, in truth, there are no categories. We use them here because it makes the world simpler to understand, but on a cosmic level, those things don’t even exist, and… I want people to begin to see that possibility.”

Maria Bello, Debby Ryan, Lucas Jade Zumann, and Colin Ford are also featured in Every Day, which was adapted for the screen by Jesse Andrews (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl).

The film will open in theaters on Feb. 23, 2018. Watch the trailer above.