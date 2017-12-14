Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin deliver heavenly new Deadpool 2 poster

Josh Brolin is God the Almighty. No way? More like Yahweh!

The marketing campaign for Deadpool 2, the sequel to Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated superhero extravaganza, continues to think outside of the box — and the fourth wall. The latest poster reimagines Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam” from the Sistine Chapel ceiling with the Merc with the Mouth as Adam, ceremoniously posed on a beanbag chair as he reaches towards the godlike Cable, played by Brolin.

“Some might call this creation a masterpiece, but to me it’s just well hung art to be shared with the world,” Reynolds tweeted on Thursday.

While God was swathed by a flock of angels in the original artwork, Cable is surrounded by a glowing blue light. The psychic mutant mercenary with a bionic arm is known as a time traveler in the comics, and he comes forth here with his trustee guns and cuddly teddy bear.

Brolin also shared the artwork on Instagram with the caption, “Let us pray…”

The previous poster for the film recreated another classic piece of art. Inspired by Norman Rockwell’s “Freedom From Want,” characters like Vanessa (Morena Boccarin), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) gathered around the table for a Thanksgiving meal.

Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer poked fun at artist-with-an-afro Bob Ross.

This latest look at Deadpool 2, directed by Atomic Blonde‘s David Leitch, comes as the Walt Disney Company formally announced the purchase of assets from 21st Century Fox — including the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties.

Reynolds previously questioned what the sale (worth $52.4 billion) would mean for his film’s R-rated brand and has been poking fun at the situation on social media.

“Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse,” the actor tweeted last week. On Thursday, when the sale was made public, he posted an image of Deadpool getting carted away by Disneyland security. “Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn,” he wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a conference call with investors that there could still be room for R-rated Marvel properties under the Mouse House umbrella.

“[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded,” he said. “But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool. As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.”

Deadpool 2 is scheduled for release on June 1, 2018.