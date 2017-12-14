Aquaman director James Wan sinks 'ridiculous' villains rumor

Aquaman director James Wan is ready to sink an online rumor about the villainous character lineup for his stand-alone D.C. Comics movie.

Fans have figured the film could have a total of three villains for Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) to face: Patrick Wilson as Aquaman’s half-brother Orm (a.k.a. the Ocean Master), Abdul-Mateen as Black Manta, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. But Wan says that math is off.

“This is what I’ll say: I don’t have three villains,” Wan exclusively told EW. “I think that’s ridiculous! I would never go into an origin movie with three villains. We don’t even know the main character let alone the world and its antagonist. I believe in taking baby steps.”

So … maybe two villains then?

“I want to introduce Arthur Curry in a much more emotional and powerful way, and introduce Mera played by Amber Heard, and of course there’s Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison playing his parents,” the Furious 7 director added. “We know Black Manta is in there, but I will say this: Patrick Wilson is the main antagonist in this film. I wouldn’t necessarily say ‘villain,’ but he’s the antagonist.”

And there you have it. It’s that’s a relief that Wan is keeping the film focused on mainly a single vill … antagonist, rather than creating, say, a Spider-Man 3-type situation in an origin movie.

Previously, Momoa told us we can expect to see a tale that spans details Curry’s difficult childhood as a half-human, half-Atlantean to eventually becoming king.

“Justice League was only a weekend in Arthur Curry’s life,” Momoa says. “This is a totally different beast. In Aquaman, you see when his parents met and what happened to hem. Then the little boy being raised and finding his powers and going through that and never being accepted on either side. And then becoming this man who puts up all these walls. You just slowly see this man harden up and be completely reluctant wanting to be king and not knowing what to do with these powers he has. I think James Wan just killed it.”

Aquaman is slated for release Dec. 21, 2018.