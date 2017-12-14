Good Time directors developing 48 Hours remake

The Safdie brothers are dipping into the waters of nostalgia for their next directorial project.

After shepherding the Robert Pattinson-starring Cannes thriller Good Time to positive reviews earlier this year, the sibling duo is currently working on a remake of the Eddie Murphy/Nick Nolte crime flick 48 Hours, EW has confirmed. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Jerrod Carmichael, co-creator and star of the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, will write the script alongside Josh Safdie and fellow Good Time co-writer Ronald Bronstein. Chernin Entertainment, the production company behind the Planet of the Apes reboot, will produce alongside frequent Safdie collaborators Oscar Boyson and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Walter Hill (The Warriors, The Getaway) directed the original version of 48 Hours in 1982. The film saw Murphy and Nolte playing a no-nonsense cop and his wise-cracking, paroled sidekick, respectively, as they embarked on a hunt for a dangerous killer. The film made $78.9 million across its original run, which translates to $227,679,300 in 2017 dollars.

Further details on the 48 Hours remake — including casting choices and a release date — have yet to be announced.