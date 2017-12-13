Tiffany Haddish addresses Golden Globes snub with gracious tweet

Tiffany Haddish is graciously speaking out after an unexpected speed bump in the Oscar race.

Monday’s Golden Globe nominations brought many a surprise to the ongoing awards season contest, including the omission of the Girls Trip breakout in the best supporting actress category. Following an outpouring of from fans and Hollywood peers in the wake of the Globes announcement, Haddish addressed the situation on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Thank all of y’all for your love and support, I don’t know or care much about snubs because I’m not nasty like that!! But I love my girl Jada and I love all of you! @jadapsmith @VanityFair #SHEREADY — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) December 13, 2017

“Thank all of y’all for your love and support,” she wrote. “I don’t know or care much about snubs because I’m not nasty like that!! But I love my girl Jada and I love all of you!”

Though Haddish had only secured two major precursor notices (from the Critics Choice Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle) prior to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s exclusion, the actress’ supporters were vocal about the “snub” on social media, including Haddish’s Girls Trip costar Jada Pinkett Smith.

I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

“I’m not upset about Tiffany Haddish or Girls Trip not getting a nom… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press… wouldn’t even WATCH the movie,” Smith tweeted Monday. “Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn’t get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?” (A source close to the situation told EW that HFPA held a screening of Girls Trip on July 18.)

And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply… racism. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Pinkett Smith continued: “But yet… Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn’t about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply… racism. Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board.”

Released in July to solid reviews from critics, Girls Trip — also starring Regina Hall and Queen Latifah — went on to gross $115.1 million at the domestic box office, and later landed Haddish a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.