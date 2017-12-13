Prince Harry and Prince William met BB-8 at the London Star Wars premiere

December 13, 2017

Prince William and Prince Harry found the droid they were looking for at the London premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The royal family members met BB-8 on the red carpet Tuesday, where the droid — ever courteous — bowed in their direction.

The princes appear as Stormtroopers in the new Star Wars film, continuing the franchise’s recent tradition of hiding famous cameos inside the Stormtrooper suits. Previously, Daniel Craig was among the stars who played a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, and Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out Friday.

