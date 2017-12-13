It looks like audiences were feeling the ’80s and ’90s nostalgia because It (a horror film set in the ’80s) and Stranger Things (a show channeling those decades) were, respectively, the most Googled film and TV show of the year.

According to Google’s “Year in Search” data, Wonder Woman, Beauty and the Beast, Logan, and Justice League were also among the top five highly searched for films of 2017. La La Land also made the list, likely driven by the Oscars gaffe that accidentally named it Best Picture over Moonlight. (Funny story, “gaffe” was also one of the most looked-up terms of the Merriam-Webster dictionary.)

TV’s big debuts of the year almost made waves with Google searches, including 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, American Gods, Mindhunter, and Riverdale.

The data surrounding actors and, more generally, “people” speak to the highs and lows of the pop culture world. A high: Meghan Markle was the No. 1 trending actor on Google this year; she recently became engaged to Prince Harry of Wales. A low: Matt Lauer, who was fired from NBC over sexual misconduct allegations, was the top trending person.

Others who made the cut were Bill Skarsgard (the actor who played Pennywise in It), Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, Saoirse Ronan (the Lady Bird actor who taught Saturday Night Live how to pronounce her name), Harvey Weinstein (the former movie mogul accused of decades of sexual harassment and assault), and other superhero actors Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman).

See the trending searches for movies, TV, music, and people below.

Movies

1. It

2. Wonder Woman

3. Beauty and the Beast

4. Logan

5. Justice League

6. The Fate of the Furious

7. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

8. Dunkirk

9. La La Land

10. Thor: Ragnarok

TV

1. Stranger Things

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. Big Brother Brasil

4. Game of Thrones

5. Iron Fist

6. Bigg Boss

7. Riverdale

8. American Gods

9. The Kapil Sharma Show

10. Mindhunter

Songs/Lyrics

1. “Despacito”

2. “Shape of You”

3. “Perfect”

4. “Havana”

5. “Look What You Made Me Do”

6. “HUMBLE”

7. “Versace on the Floor”

8. “Closer”

9. “Bad and Boujee”

10. “Rockstar”

Musicians and Bands

1. Ariana Grande

2. Linkin Park

3. Lady Gaga

4. Mariah Carey

5. Ed Sheeran

6. Travis Scott

7. Kendrick Lamar

8. Lil Pump

9. Katy Perry

10. Cardi B

Actors

1. Meghan Markle

2. Kevin Spacey

3. Gal Gadot

4. Louis C.K.

5. Bill Skarsgard

6. Millie Bobby Brown

7. Tom Holland

8. Kaley Cuoco

9. Saoirse Ronan

10. Jason Momoa

People

1. Matt Lauer

2. Meghan Markle

3. Nadia Toffa

4. Harvey Weinstein

5. Kevin Spacey

6. Gal Gadot

7. Melania Trump

8. Floyd Mayweather

9. Michael Flynn

10. Philippe Coutinho