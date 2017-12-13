See real-life heroes play themselves in Clint Eastwood's The 15:17 to Paris trailer

Clint Eastwood’s new film The 15:17 to Paris depicts how passengers on a French train in August 2015 overwhelmed an armed terrorist, preventing a probable mass shooting. It’s also a grand experiment for the 87-year-old filmmaker, who cast many of the real people involved in the incident to play themselves, including three young Americans (Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone). Did anyone suggest he think twice about that decision? “Oh, yeah,” the Hollywood icon recently told EW. “A lot of people suggested that.”

Audiences can make up their own minds about the wisdom of Eastwood’s decision when The 15:17 to Paris is released on Feb. 9. But you can get a preview of what to expect right now by checking out the film’s first trailer.

The 15:17 to Paris costars Judy Greer and Jenna Fischer, among others.

Watch the trailer for The 15:17 to Paris, above.