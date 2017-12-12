Kumail Nanjiani shares heartwarming story about Last Jedi director Rian Johnson

Kumail Nanjiani has yet another reason why you should go see The Last Jedi this weekend — and it’s not because he, too, is obsessed with porgs.

The Silicon Valley actor shared his support for the film and its director Rian Johnson on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, recounting a story from 2012 when Nanjiani was working the red carpet at San Diego Comic-Con. Johnson was a bright light to Nanjiani during what the comedian describes as a “very tough” job.

THREAD: I know y'all don't need another reason to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but I'm gonna give you one more. This is a story about its director, @rianjohnson, & why he's awesome. In 2012, before Silicon Valley, I got a job doing interviews on the red carpet at Comic Con. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

“I was running from red carpet to red carpet, interviewing people who were sometimes rude, sometimes fine, always disinterested,” he writes. “1 person, who shall go unnamed, was so rude to me & made me feel so stupid that I got a talking to from my producer (I totally get the prod being upset btw.) I wasn’t able to get anything usable cuz he just mocked me, dismissed me, walked away. I bet he doesn’t remember. I do.”

Immediately following, Nanjiani and his team moved to the Looper/Total Recall carpet. There, he remembers, he was excited to interview Johnson as a fan of his work, but still flustered from the previous encounter, Nanjiani mistakenly asked Johnson about Total Recall. “Instead of being upset, he started laughing,” Nanjiani remembers of Johnson’s reaction. “Not in an ‘at me’ way. In a ‘with me’ way. He saw how upset I was, put his hand on my shoulder, laughing. He truly went out of his way to make me feel ok, to make me not feel like a loser. He didn’t have to. He could have just been cold after that, not made such an attempt to lift me up. I would have understood. He doesn’t know me from Adam. But he helped someone in crises just cuz.”

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nanjiani explains that he ran into Johnson again years later at a friend’s party and told the director he had been the one to mistakenly question him about Total Recall at Comic-Con. “I told him how much his kindness meant to me,” Nanjiani writes. “He said it was no big deal. But it was a big deal to me. You can tell a lot about someone by how they are to ppl they don’t have to be nice to. He didn’t have to be nice. I was just some scrub who’d gotten his film wrong. But he was.”

Read the entire Twitter thread below.

THREAD: I know y'all don't need another reason to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but I'm gonna give you one more. This is a story about its director, @rianjohnson, & why he's awesome. In 2012, before Silicon Valley, I got a job doing interviews on the red carpet at Comic Con. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

I'd never done red carpet interviews before, but it was decent money & it would give me a way to go to Comic Con. The job turned out to be very tough. I was running from red carpet to red carpet, interviewing people who were sometimes rude, sometimes fine, always disinterested. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

Btw, I completely get the disinterested part. They'd been doing press all day & I was 1 of like a 100 interviews they had that day. I get it. The job was tough cuz sometimes I'd only get 40 secs w someone & had to give my producers something usable, otherwise it was a total bust. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

1 person, who shall go unnamed, was so rude to me & made me feel so stupid that I got a talking to from my producer (I totally get the prod being upset btw.) I wasn't able to get anything usable cuz he just mocked me, dismissed me, walked away. I bet he doesn't remember. I do. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

After that awful encounter, we run across to the red carpet for Looper/Total Recall. Still upset by the encounter. They hand me the list of ppl walking down the carpet that I'll be interviewing. After a couple of people, Rian walks up. I love his work, I'm a huge fan of his. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

But, in the moment, I say "Can't wait to see the remake of Total Recall you're directing." I know Looper. I'm excited for it. I know his work. It was just 1 of those stupid brain things. He says "I wish! I did Looper." I'm mortified. My ears turn hot, my producer gives me a look. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

I'm like "Dammit. I messed up another interview & look like a fool in front of someone I'm a huge fan of." But, instead of being upset, he started laughing. Not in an "at me" way. In a "with me" way. He saw how upset I was, put his hand on my shoulder, laughing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

He truly went out of his way to make me feel ok, to make me not feel like a loser. He didn't have to. He could have just been cold after that, not made such an attempt to lift me up. I would have understood. He doesn't know me from Adam. But he helped someone in crises just cuz. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

It truly meant so much to me in that moment, on that specific day. Especially right after someone w a millionth of his talent had dressed me down for no reason. I got the interview, finished out the worst Comic Con I've ever had & went home. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

My two take-aways from the weekend were: 1. Red carpet interviews are tough & I'm bad at them & 2. Rian Johnson is a good dude. (This is why I try & be nice on the carpet & give usable interviews, no matter how tired I am. If I've ever been rude or dismissive, I apologize.) — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

Anyway, cut to years later. I'm at a friend's party, & Rian Johnson is there. Someone introduces us, he says he loves Silicon Valley, we talk for about 10 mins & I go "I'm about to blow your mind." Cuz I knew he would remember! — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

I say "Remember on the Looper red carpet when someone thought you directed Total Recall?" He said yes. I say "That was me!" And we both started laughing again. I knew he would remember it! He said "Those days can get tiring so it was great to have a real moment w someone." — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017

I told him how much his kindness meant to me. He said it was no big deal. But it was a big deal to me. You can tell a lot about someone by how they are to ppl they don't have to be nice to. He didn't have to be nice. I was just some scrub who'd gotten his film wrong. But he was. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2017