Jennifer Lawrence teams with Call Me by Your Name director for next movie

Jennifer Lawrence has lined up her next project — and it’s a killer.

The actress is set to headline the period drama Burial Rites, with Call Me by Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino on board to direct, EW has confirmed.

The film is based on Hannah Kent’s 2013 novel about a real-life Icelandic servant named Agnes Magnusdottir, who was sentenced to death in 1828 for killing two men. In 1830, she became the last woman to be publicly executed in Iceland, and the film follows Agnes as she awaits her execution, imprisoned at an isolated farm.

Sony Pictures’ TriStar will distribute the film.

Lawrence most recently starred in Darren Aronofsky’s controversial drama mother!, while Guadagnino is earning raves for his awards season favorite Call Me by Your Name. He’s also directing the upcoming Suspiria remake.