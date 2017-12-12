Jada Pinkett Smith slams Golden Globes over Girls Trip snub

Tiffany Haddish‘s breakout performance in Girls Trip was one of the more noticeable snubs of this year’s Golden Globes nominations — and her costar Jada Pinkett Smith has an issue with it. The actress claims that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards and organizes the ceremony, wouldn’t even screen the film for consideration.

“I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won’t,” Smith tweeted on Monday before launching into a thread the next day. “Actually I will… here we go…”

“I’m not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie,” she wrote on Tuesday. “Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn’t get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?”

A source close to the situation tells EW that HFPA held a screening of Girls Trip on July 18.

As Variety‘s Kristopher Tapley also reported, HFPA members received screeners and an invitation to the film’s premiere. A press conference never happened, but he states it was “because the group was unable to travel to New Orleans for the junket.” Tapley noted a press conference for Get Out (which did get nominated) did not happen, either.

However, Smith’s biggest gripe is that — on top of the film getting snubbed and her claim that it was a struggle to screen for voters — Haddish was asked to attend the Golden Globes as a presenter. Reps for HFPA did not immediately respond to EW’s request for confirmation.

“This isn’t about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system,” Smith wrote. “And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply… racism.”

Haddish’s standout role landed her a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, making her the first black female stand-up comic to do so in the show’s history. She also was named best supporting actress last month by the New York Film Critics Circle.

Pointing to The Big Sick‘s Globes snub and Get Out‘s categorization as a comedy, Smith wrote, “Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy… illuminates the depths of the sunken place… for real.”

The actress concluded, “Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It’s all about growth. Love.”

This article was updated with new information on the viewing opportunities for HFPA members.