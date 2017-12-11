Trailers From Hell recommends the arresting Sylvester Stallone movie Cop Land 

Love this year’s James Mangold-directed, Hugh Jackman-starring, superhero-cum-modern-day-western, Logan? Then Trailers from Hell guru and screenwriter Josh Olson (A History of Violence) really wants you to check out 1997’s James Mangold-directed, Sylvester Stallone-starring, crime-thriller-cum-modern-day western, Cop Land.

“Cop Land tells a story of a small town across the river from New York, where a bunch of New York police have bought homes, and now live, and Sylvester Stallone is the sheriff of the town, and he’s starting to suspect that they’re up to no good,” says Olson in the latest trailer commentary from Joe Dante’s movie website. “Like Rocky, Cop Land plays with Sylvester Stallone’s actual kind of place in the world as an actor. When he wrote Rocky, it was a pretty thinly-veiled metaphor for where he was as an actor, and where he hoped to go, and…Cop Land, [places] him in the context of a bunch of amazing actors. I mean, listen to this cast, it’s Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Annabella Sciorra, among many others. And Stallone is the man outside, the man who wants to be one of them. And if you think about it, if his career had taken another turn, he very well would have been one of these actors. So, every scene in which he’s talking to someone like De Niro or Keitel, and yearns to live the life that they are living, has this extra poignancy, because of who Stallone is.”

Watch Olson’s full Cop Land trailer commentary, above.