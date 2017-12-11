Timothée Chalamet's mom woke him up with Golden Globe news

Timothée Chalamet is thrilled. For good reason: He just got nominated for his first Golden Globe, an honor he received for his stunning performance in Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 novel.

“I’m sure you can hear it in my voice,” he told EW on Monday. “I’m on cloud nine. I’m so happy.”

Chalamet has already received plenty of acclaim for playing the teenage Elio in the film, which follows his euphoric relationship with a 20-something doctoral student (played by Armie Hammer, who also received a Globe nod) during a summer in Italy. But in an attempt to avoid setting himself up for disappointment, he decided to sleep in instead of watching the nominations announcement Monday morning.

“I woke up with a text from my mom,” he says. “It was, ‘Yeah!!’ … and then she said ‘Boom!’ with a bunch of emojis.”

“It’s a moment to really appreciate and look around and take a second and go, okay, sit in this moment you’re in, because any actor’s career is full of real peaks and valleys, so when it’s going right, just be thankful.”

And it’s going very right for Chalamet right now: Along with starring in Call Me By Your Name, he also appears in the beloved Lady Bird, which received four Golden Globe nods Monday; last month, he won the trophy for breakthrough actor at the Gotham Awards. There, he gave an earnest acceptance speech where he referenced New York-bred stars, notably shouting out “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B. But he’s not about to give away who he might call out in a hypothetical Golden Globes acceptance speech: “I gotta save it for then!” he laughs.

Until then, he’s savoring this moment. “This is happening at a very young age, so to lay claim to the word ‘struggle’ would be presumptuous, but there are a lot of auditions and a lot of projects and a lot of things you’re part of as an actor, things that sometimes don’t get the love you think they should,” Chalamet says. “So to get to be part of something that generally seems to be having an effect on people and to be able to tell that story with Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg and to get to be in front of Luca Guadagnino’s lens is a dream come true.”