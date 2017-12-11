Watch Aaron Sorkin do a happy dance celebrating Jessica Chastain’s Golden Globe nod

No one is more excited about Jessica Chastain’s Golden Globe nomination than Aaron Sorkin.

Both Sorkin and Chastain each scored a nomination Monday for Molly’s Game — him for best screenplay, her for best actress in a drama. In celebration, Chastain shared a Twitter video of her director reacting to the news, complete with dancing, hugging, and Sorkin getting embarrassed and realizing Chastain’s been filming him. (It’s less of a walk-and-talk, and more of a dance-and-talk.)

Haha this is right after we found out about the @goldenglobes nominations. Check out Aaron's little dance. He had no idea that I was filming him. 😂 @Mollys_Game pic.twitter.com/w05pnYrbYx — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 11, 2017

The writer makes his directorial debut with Molly’s Game, starring Chastain as the notorious poker mogul Molly Bloom. Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, and Michael Cera also star.

“Jessica and I are thrilled to be representing Molly’s Game at the Golden Globes,” Sorkin said in a statement. “By recognizing our work the HFPA has recognized the work of roughly two-hundred technicians, carpenters, painters, designers, editors, engineers, musicians and actors — particularly Idris Elba and Kevin Costner — to say nothing of our producers and STX. I’d like to send a personal congratulations to Jessica, who straps the movie to her back in the first scene and doesn’t put it down until the end credits roll and who brings this unique movie heroine to spectacular life. Thank you to the HFPA and congratulations to all the nominees.”

See the full list of Golden Globe nominees here. Molly’s Game will hit theaters Dec. 25.