Jason Sudeikis tells Matt Damon to think small in Downsizing exclusive clip

Dinner parties require a lot less preparation when your guests are five inches tall.

Directed by Nebraska’s Alexander Payne, Downsizing follows a man named Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) as they weigh whether to go through the experimental new procedure known as “downsizing.” The irreversible process shrinks its subjects down to about five inches tall — allowing them to live larger on a smaller budget.

In this exclusive clip from the film, Paul consults with his friend Dave (Jason Sudeikis), who’s already gone through the procedure and now lives in a tiny community called “Leisure Land.”

“Best houses, best appliances, best doctors,” Dave explains. “We’ve got all the great restaurants. The kids love Cheesecake Factory, and Leisure Land’s got three of ’em!”

Payne co-wrote the film with longtime collaborator Jim Taylor, and it also stars Hong Chau, Neil Patrick Harris, Margo Martindale, and Christoph Waltz.

“When Jim and I decided to do something with the idea, we saw it in more political terms,” Payne told EW earlier this year. “I don’t want it to sound too much like a political movie. We’re more interested in making human films. Humans are involved in politics, so we thought this story was an interesting prism through which to view our times.”

Downsizing will hit theaters Dec. 22.