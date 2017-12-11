Creed 2 finds its director — and it's not Sylvester Stallone

A director has officially stepped into the ring for Creed 2.

Steven Caple Jr. will direct Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, and Tessa Thompson in the next installment of the Rocky franchise, MGM and Warner Bros. announced Monday.

Although Stallone had previously indicated on social media that he would helm the sequel, he said in a statement, “The character of Adonis Creed reflects this generation and its challenges. I believe it’s important for the director to also be a part of this generation like I was in mine, to make the story as relatable as possible. We are extremely lucky to have the talented young filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. step up and accept the role of director. I am confident that he and Michael B. Jordan will hit it out of the park!”

Jordan shared his enthusiasm on Twitter, writing, “Excited for [Ryan] Coogler to hand over the reins to Steven Caple Jr. — our director for Creed 2! Can’t wait to bring you guys the next chapter of our story… coming at you November 2018.”

Caple, who made his feature film directorial debut on the 2016 Sundance entry The Land, will direct from a script by Stallone and Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker. The story will follow Adonis Creed (Jordan) inside and outside the ring as he deals with fame, family issues, and his continuing mission to be a champion.

Creed 2 is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 21.