Star Wars: The Last Jedi scores major praise in first reactions from premiere

Christopher Rosen
December 10, 2017 AT 01:14 AM EST

There was a great disturbance in the Force late Saturday night in Los Angeles, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi had its world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Hollywood — and wowed the first audiences to see the eighth installment in the Star Wars franchise.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, Kelly Marie Tran, and returning Star Wars legends Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher, The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on Friday. Before general audiences get to see Rian Johnson’s film, however, check out these spoiler-free reactions from the premiere below.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now