There was a great disturbance in the Force late Saturday night in Los Angeles, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi had its world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Hollywood — and wowed the first audiences to see the eighth installment in the Star Wars franchise.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, Kelly Marie Tran, and returning Star Wars legends Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher, The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on Friday. Before general audiences get to see Rian Johnson’s film, however, check out these spoiler-free reactions from the premiere below.

Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you – and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

Carrie Fisher has some unforgettable moments as Leia. @HamillHimself is crushing as a Luke who's more broken and lost than your action figures from the '70s. #TheLastJedi — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

I think #TheLastJedi may be the first Star Wars movie that's not just about growing up, but also about growing old. New characters mature, veterans learn about becoming more powerful than you can possibly imagine. — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

BEWARE of spoilers. #TheLastJedi sneaks up on you in ways you will not expect. I've never seen apparent plot holes wielded as surprise attacks. — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

Don't worry. Despite a few surface similarities, #TheLastJedi has a radically different structure from The Empire Strikes Back – and every other Star Wars movie. — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

You may not always feel how you want to feel, but the feelings will be genuine and deep, and I am grateful for them. Especially when it comes to @carrieffisher. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/gw2ntT3ATp — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

Reluctant to say more about #TheLastJedi. Still absorbing it. But there's a good reason Lucasfilm gave @rianjohnson three more Star Wars movies to make. #MayTheForceBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/Nq9U1n7Mv7 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is incredibly satisfying and hands down Mark Hamill's best performance as Luke Skywalker — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) December 10, 2017

It’s AMAZING. Just amazing. Have a lot to process, but WOW. #lastjedi — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) December 10, 2017

THE LAST JEDI has more goosebump moments than any Star Wars movie I can remember. I was grinning for most of the 2 and a half hours. A worthy and great Star Wars film. The franchise is in great hands. Kudos to @rianjohnson — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 10, 2017

SPACE DERN — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It’s jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking. pic.twitter.com/fHddWjo201 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017

I have a one-word review of #TheLastJedi that I believe I’m allowed to share: LUUUUUUUUKE. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) December 10, 2017

#StarWars: The Last Jedi is so beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising. I cried when one POC heroine got her moment because films like these leave their mark on entire generations — and representation matters — jen yamato (@jenyamato) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is going to spark much more debate amongst fandom than TFA. It's good! But there's a bit more fat than we're used to in non-prequel Star Wars films. — Da7e Galactic Historian Gonzales (@Da7e) December 10, 2017

The Last Jedi is incredible. Character at the forefront, amazing action and so so so much emotional payoff decades in the making. I will be watching this one a lot. pic.twitter.com/KVOjLhwk27 — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) December 10, 2017

#StarWarsTheLastJedi floored me. @rianjohnson and the team nail so much – thrills, laughs, heart and most of all, pushing the characters/overall franchise a major step forward. Some really rich material to explore in the future. Can't wait for more. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 10, 2017

In the immediate adrenaline high aftermath of #TheLastJedi, I rank it at 3, behind Empire and ANH. I laughed, I cried, I made this face: 😱 avoid spoilers at all costs — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) December 10, 2017

Wowww #TheLastJedi So much to process/ think about. But I am FULLY in love w/ a character arc I didn't expect. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a triumph. So many big moments, so much emotion, so much to digest. Had the whole crowd cheering and woah’ing. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) December 10, 2017

So a lot happens in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) December 10, 2017

There will be nitpicks, but #TheLastJedi is an excellent #StarWars movie. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic – gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

Cannot overestimate just how gorgeous this film is. I salute you @rianjohnson – some of these shots are all-timers and then some — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

IT DOES NOT GET BETTER THAN STAR WARS THE LAST JEDI!!!!!! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 10, 2017

Massive congrats to my friend @rianjohnson for the dazzling writing and directing work he shared tonight! Yes, a great chapter of a blockbuster franchise, spectacular and unpredictable, but also his own voice shining through… kudos! — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 10, 2017

#StarWars #TheLastJedi is AWESOME! I'm overwhelmed with all sorts of emotion on how incredible @rianjohnson's movie is! I can't wait to see it again. Also, PORGS!!! — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 10, 2017

THE LAST JEDI: A little too long & dragged in the middle, but great fun overall! As good as The Force Awakens; Rogue One is better! More humor than expected, great #StarWars moments, #MarkHamill is awesome! A worthy Episode VIII pic.twitter.com/HHihSa788D — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) December 10, 2017

Every single shot serves a purpose and #thelastjedi is easily the funniest #starwars film. And that is a fantastic thing. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) December 10, 2017

No hyperbole – #TheLastJedi is the best #starwars movie. @rianjohnson and co nailed it — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) December 10, 2017

There aren’t enough words to express how much I LOVED #StarWars #TheLastJedi! It is mind-blowing! I’m in geek heaven! pic.twitter.com/unXfYMkIle — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 10, 2017

Impressed with #StarWars: #TheLastJedi. It makes some big, impressive and surprising moves that I definitely didn't expect. Not all of the plot stuff is exactly perfect, but the character work is once again fantastic, and it's just amazing to see Luke Skywalker back in action. — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 10, 2017

I CHOSE:

HOLY BALLS!!! Rian crushes it. Dear God, I hope I pick this tweet. It means #TheLastJedi made me feel like a kid again. HELLS YEAH!!! — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) December 10, 2017

I am STUNNED by #StarWars #TheLastJedi. I gasped, I laughed, I screamed, I cried and I had the time of my life. Rian Johnson pulled it off, making what might be the best Star Wars movie ever. pic.twitter.com/0VE5M90dsH — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) December 10, 2017

There’s a scene in #StarWars #TheLastJedi that I keep playing over and over in my head, that is so stunning and unexpected that I don’t want to forget how I felt seeing it for the first time. This movie feels unlike any other Star Wars movie in all the ways I hoped. pic.twitter.com/zlDW4yOjp2 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 10, 2017

Guys. @rianjohnson has made the most epic, emotionally powerful @starwars film ever. Hands down. My strong advice is to be very wary of spoilers. The less you know about #TheLastJedi, the better. Bravo, bravo, bravo. — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 10, 2017