There was a great disturbance in the Force late Saturday night in Los Angeles, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi had its world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Hollywood — and wowed the first audiences to see the eighth installment in the Star Wars franchise.
Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, Kelly Marie Tran, and returning Star Wars legends Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher, The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on Friday. Before general audiences get to see Rian Johnson’s film, however, check out these spoiler-free reactions from the premiere below.
