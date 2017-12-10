Kristen Bell's kids decapitated a Frozen Christmas ornament — but Elsa is fine!

December 10, 2017 AT 02:45 PM EST

When it comes to Disney’s Frozen, everyone has a favorite sister: Anna or Elsa. Well, it looks like Kristen Bell’s children have made their decision very clear, and it’s not Anna.

On Saturday, the actress, who voiced Anna in the hit animated film, posted a particularly grim photo of their family’s Frozen Christmas ornament. “This will be the cover of my autobiography and it will be titled, ‘My children keep me grounded’,” Bell captioned a post of Anna, um, well … poor Anna.

This will be the cover of my autobiography and it will be titled 'My children keep me grounded'.

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Bell recently reunited with her Frozen costar Idina Menzal (Elsa) for the ABC holiday special, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, in which the duo performed “When We’re Together” from the animated Frozen short Olaf’s Frozen AdventureIn the animated short, Anna still has her head.

