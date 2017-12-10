Chris Evans has a heartfelt message, and an Avengers invite, for young bullying victim

Hollywood’s Captain America is sharing some real-life encouragement with a young bullying victim. Earlier this weekend, a video started to make the rounds on Twitter of a boy from Knoxville, Tennessee, tearfully explaining that he’s being severely bullied at school.

“Why do they bully, what’s the point of it?” the boy, Keaton Jones, asks his mother as she’s filming. “People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it, it’s not their fault. But if you are made fun of, don’t let it bother you. stay strong, I guess. It’s hard. But, it’ll probably get better one day.”

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

On Sunday, Captain America and Avengers star Chris Evans caught wind of the video and offered his support to Keaton, as well as a ticket to the premiere of one of the most-anticipated films of 2018.

“Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better,” Evans tweeted. “While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?”

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Avengers: Infinity War is due in theaters May 4. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Vanity Fair recently that the untitled fourth Avengers film set for 2019 is intended to be a “finale” for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

Several other celebrities sent similar messages of goodwill to Keaton, including Evans’ Avengers costar Mark Ruffalo, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, and Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown. Check out some highlights below.

Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk. https://t.co/fRTAENcmV4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 10, 2017

Keaton-Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves-They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome❤️Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2017

@Lakyn_Jones Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

Keaton jones you are a hero. This extremely raw and real moment has brought hope and truth to so many people. Be you and be forever fearless. Never give up. You are loved! — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) December 10, 2017

I’m so Sad and angry like I’m OD hot 😡😪Please teach your kids not to be bullies .Teach them how to be tough 👊🏽but not too pick on others — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 10, 2017

Oh sweet boy. We see you. You are not alone. https://t.co/splq8LEMFR — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) December 10, 2017

Dear Keaton Jones, hopefully you see this. Your an amazing soul my man, never let ANYONE tell you otherwise! Keep your head up & chest out. Your a solider, always remember that. — DeAndre Washington (@dwa5hington) December 10, 2017

We hear you #KeatonJones. I was bullied constantly growing up. And could never have put into words what you have. It does get better. And it gets better because of who are and what you know and how you share it with all of us. Thank you for your courage. https://t.co/P4cCQtkAnB — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) December 9, 2017

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

Keaton, I'm sorry those kids are being so mean. Unless people like that change they will end up having unhappy lives. I think you're cool! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2017

@Lakyn_Jones Hello, Keaton (via your sister)! You may have heard of my parents, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (#MLK) and #CorettaScottKing. I try to honor them and their legacies. I’m so sorry about the pain you’re experiencing because of bullying. You matter. I love you. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 9, 2017

Keaton you are a handsome young man who is made in the image God. The kids that bully you are very insecure about themselves. And it’s a shame that the parents of those kids won’t be accountable for their kids actions. Keaton Jones I’m here for you buddy. Be Strong young man — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) December 10, 2017

@Lakyn_Jones For Keaton: You have friends in us here in Colorado. You’re always welcome at Coors Field and if you ever make it to Denver, please be our guest at a game. Keep your head up and always be yourself, don’t let those bullies win! — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) December 10, 2017