How to watch the live stream of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi world premiere

We’re one week out from the official release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and things are getting super real. The world premiere of the film is taking place tonight in Los Angeles and you can watch the red carpet from the comforts of your own home at www.starwars.com starting promptly at 5 p.m. PT.

Hosted by The Star Wars Show’s Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni, the live stream will feature appearances and interviews with the cast and creators of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as other special guests – a porg, possibly? And hopefully John Boyega, who is currently stuck in Atlanta due to severe weather conditions.

The eighth installment of the Star Wars franchise picks up right where The Force Awakens left off, with Rey finally meeting Luke Skywalker face-to-face. You can also get pumped up for the premiere by watching the trailer above.

The Last Jedi hits theaters on Dec. 15.