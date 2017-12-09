The countdown is on for the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And while the official worldwide premiere of the film happens this weekend in Los Angeles, it doesn’t hit theaters until next week. So in the meantime here’s a little something to hold you over.

The “Worlds of the Last Jedi” featurette, which premiered Saturday in São Paolo, Brazil at the Comic-Con Experience CCXP17, takes you around all the sets and locations used during filming of the eighth installment of the Star Wars franchise.

“They’ve outdone themselves in terms of the sets,” says actor John Boyega. “It makes me feel like I’m on another planet.”

Follow director Rian Johnson and other cast and crew members throughout all the locations that include Croatia and Bolivia, which both serve as the location for two new planets in the Star Wars universe.

Check out the entire Star Wars featurette above. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on Dec. 15.