Miles Morales swings into action in first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer

It turns out Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man out there, at least in this upcoming retelling.

Written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie), the trailer for the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released Saturday in São Paolo, Brazil at the Comic-Con Experience CCXP17. The trailer introduces Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as well as the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Man mask. Namely, that more than one can wear it.

After bounding and swinging around a vibrant and colorful New York City as Spider-Man, Miles appears to run into another Spider-Man and asks the all-important question: “So how many of us are there?”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey, with Christina Steinberg, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach producing.

Watch the full trailer above. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is due out in December 2018.